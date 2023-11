Production underway of the next generation of the M.52 robotic mower from Scythe Robotics

At the 2023 Equip Exposition Billy Otteman, director of marketing for Scythe Robotics, gives an update on the next generation of the company’s M.52 robotic mower. The new mower will feature an upgraded battery pack, an updated control panel and upgraded parts to enhance durability.

See more from this year’s Equip Expo here.