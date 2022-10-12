With the economy in question, contractors wonder how to ensure sales will keep flowing over the next couple of years. Here is one strategy everyone should be implementing, as exemplified by John Phillips, president of Gardens For Living, in Fairview, N.C.

We visited John’s new facility last week, as he hosted our High Achievers Peer Group in Asheville. As part of that event, we had dinner at one of his client’s homes. (See photos below.)

His client (Mrs.) is a chef; she and her team prepped all day and grilled for us. They served a multi-course meal (with a printed menu) in her outdoor kitchen built by Gardens For Living.

Her team worked nonstop grilling, smoking and baking in an outdoor dining area surrounded by a tiered kitchen garden full of herbs and vegetables. Beautiful and practical!

Mr. Client showed us his collection of e-mountain bikes and shared the inspiring story of how he built his business over the past ten years. He went from working out of his small apartment to running a firm staffed with 4,000+ people. He admitted that he still pinches himself with gratitude.

They gave us an intimate tour of their mountain home, and we all hung out together sharing stories.

My question for you is, “How do your clients treat you?” Would your clients open up their homes and cook for you and your friends? It was eye-opening for my peer group members as they saw the fruit of very strong client relations.

Where can you improve your client experience?

Everyone who attended this event left thinking about where they could make improvements:

“I need to stop my turn and burn process of selling, and take time personally to build and strengthen my relationships with my clients.”

“My client experience needs a fresh look; we have gotten complacent over the past 3 years.”

“We need to match the details on our jobs with our marketing promise. I thought we were doing good until I saw what best-in-class looks like.”

Repeat and referral are your best source of new work

Every business owner (no matter which niche you work in, residential or commercial) can grow sales by increasing your repeat and referral business. You may be doing well now, but like everyone, you are wondering what the future holds.

The best defense is a good offense.

If you want to prepare for the future, get closer to your clients now. And get more intentional with your company’s outreach. Everyone in your firm can be involved: from admin to marketing to operations to sales! Your challenge is to balance your sales strategy with a relationship-building strategy. You can’t build relationships by sending thank-you gifts because those get thrown away or forgotten.

You have to build bonds of trust and mutual respect. Here are some examples:

When making your first sale think about your third sale to that same client.

Make enhancement sales and warranty execution more important than selling a new client.

Become known as the very best in your market, then personally share your value with your clients.

Go the extra inch every time, and your clients will pay you back in miles of support.

This should go without saying, but I will say it anyways:

Always be honest with your mistakes and own them. It makes you more trustworthy.

If there is a billing error in your favor, let your client know even if they don’t catch it.

Always do right by the little things because they add up to making a big impression.

If you are the owner or main salesperson, don’t just go out and “sell, sell, sell.” Rather, delegate the details so you have time to build and strengthen relationships. Treat every qualified prospect like a client, and every client like a new prospect!

If you would like to enjoy similar business and life-changing experiences, join our high-impact Leader’s Edge peer group for landscape business owners. Fill out an application here.