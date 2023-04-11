Project EverGreen and SiteOne Landscape Supply to offer new incentive to GreenCare for Troops volunteers

SiteOne Landscape Supply and Project EverGreen created a new incentive to attract and retain volunteers for the GreenCare for Troops program. The program provides complimentary landscape and lawn care services to families of deployed military personnel.

Volunteers who register with the GreenCare for Troops program in 2023 and agree to help at least one military family with free landscape services will earn a single-use $250 discount for products purchased in person at any of SiteOne’s 630 stores in the U.S.

“It’s important for military families to enjoy healthy yards and lawns and to come together as a family during times of uncertainty when a member is deployed,” said Kevin Laycock, director of category management at SiteOne Landscape Supply and current board president of Project EverGreen. “GreenCare for Troops allows volunteer companies to maintain the turf and health of the family’s yard which supports Project EverGreen’s mission. Quality turf provides the Earth with carbon sequestration and clean air for families and their neighborhoods.”

GreenCare for Troops has matched landscape professionals with deployed military families for the past 17 years.

“Project EverGreen is appreciative of the ongoing support SiteOne has provided to the GreenCare for Troops program and our volunteers who provide these important services to military families at no charge,” said Cindy Code, Project EverGreen’s executive director. “This discount coupon helps support the efforts of the volunteers who are so generous with their time and resources.”

Project EverGreen will send new volunteers an email verifying the coupon in their SiteOne account. To be eligible for this incentive, a volunteer must be a registered SiteOne customer to redeem the voucher. If volunteers do not have an account, those interested can sign up here.