Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Project EverGreen announces 2020-21 officers and board of directors

December 29, 2020 -  By
0 Comments
Project Evergreen Logo

Logo: Project EverGreen

Project EverGreen announced the appointment of its 2020-2021 officers and board of directors. The appointments were made at Project EverGreen’s annual meeting.

Joe Shooner of Focal Point Communications returns as president of the national nonprofit and joining him are Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply as vice president/president-elect and Fred Haskett of The Harvest Group as secretary/treasurer.

“Project EverGreen is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals serving on our nationwide board,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our collaborative work shows that healthy parks and green spaces play a critical role in bringing people together to improve the overall environmental and well-being of our neighborhoods and communities.”

2020-2021 Project EverGreen Executive Board Officers

PRESIDENT
Joe Shooner
Focal Point Communications

VICE PRESIDENT/PRESIDENT-ELECT
Kevin Laycock
SiteOne Landscape Supply

SECRETARY/TREASURER
Fred Haskett
The Harvest Group

PAST PRESIDENT
Dan Carrothers
FMC Corp

2020-2021 Board of Directors

Beth Berry
Real Green Systems

Scott A. Bills, CSFM
Sports Field Solutions, LLC

Cayla Chamberlin
Rocket Community Fund

Tim Demerath
PBI-Gordon

George Furrer
United Turf Alliance, LLC

Boyd Montgomery
The Toro Company

Blaine Pinkerton
Nufarm

Linda Satter
Sipcam-Agro

Takisha Truss
Bayer Crop Science, Environmental Health

Alan White
Turf Systems, Inc.

Ashley Williams
TKXS

The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to measurably increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces in underserved areas across the country. To learn more about Project EverGreen’s mission and programs, or to get involved, visit the Project EverGreen website.

Related Articles

SnowCare for Troops expands to help healthcare workers
Project EverGreen supports GreenCare for Communities Projects in New York City 
FNGLA becomes Project EverGreen affiliate partner
Project EverGreen’s ‘Our Winning Green Space’ contest now open
This article is tagged with and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment