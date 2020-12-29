Project EverGreen announces 2020-21 officers and board of directors

Project EverGreen announced the appointment of its 2020-2021 officers and board of directors. The appointments were made at Project EverGreen’s annual meeting.

Joe Shooner of Focal Point Communications returns as president of the national nonprofit and joining him are Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply as vice president/president-elect and Fred Haskett of The Harvest Group as secretary/treasurer.

“Project EverGreen is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals serving on our nationwide board,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our collaborative work shows that healthy parks and green spaces play a critical role in bringing people together to improve the overall environmental and well-being of our neighborhoods and communities.”

2020-2021 Project EverGreen Executive Board Officers

PRESIDENT

Joe Shooner

Focal Point Communications

VICE PRESIDENT/PRESIDENT-ELECT

Kevin Laycock

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SECRETARY/TREASURER

Fred Haskett

The Harvest Group

PAST PRESIDENT

Dan Carrothers

FMC Corp

2020-2021 Board of Directors

Beth Berry

Real Green Systems

Scott A. Bills, CSFM

Sports Field Solutions, LLC

Cayla Chamberlin

Rocket Community Fund

Tim Demerath

PBI-Gordon

George Furrer

United Turf Alliance, LLC

Boyd Montgomery

The Toro Company

Blaine Pinkerton

Nufarm

Linda Satter

Sipcam-Agro

Takisha Truss

Bayer Crop Science, Environmental Health

Alan White

Turf Systems, Inc.

Ashley Williams

TKXS

The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to measurably increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces in underserved areas across the country. To learn more about Project EverGreen’s mission and programs, or to get involved, visit the Project EverGreen website.