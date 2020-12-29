Project EverGreen announces 2020-21 officers and board of directors
Project EverGreen announced the appointment of its 2020-2021 officers and board of directors. The appointments were made at Project EverGreen’s annual meeting.
Joe Shooner of Focal Point Communications returns as president of the national nonprofit and joining him are Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply as vice president/president-elect and Fred Haskett of The Harvest Group as secretary/treasurer.
“Project EverGreen is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals serving on our nationwide board,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our collaborative work shows that healthy parks and green spaces play a critical role in bringing people together to improve the overall environmental and well-being of our neighborhoods and communities.”
2020-2021 Project EverGreen Executive Board Officers
PRESIDENT
Joe Shooner
Focal Point Communications
VICE PRESIDENT/PRESIDENT-ELECT
Kevin Laycock
SiteOne Landscape Supply
SECRETARY/TREASURER
Fred Haskett
The Harvest Group
PAST PRESIDENT
Dan Carrothers
FMC Corp
2020-2021 Board of Directors
Beth Berry
Real Green Systems
Scott A. Bills, CSFM
Sports Field Solutions, LLC
Cayla Chamberlin
Rocket Community Fund
Tim Demerath
PBI-Gordon
George Furrer
United Turf Alliance, LLC
Boyd Montgomery
The Toro Company
Blaine Pinkerton
Nufarm
Linda Satter
Sipcam-Agro
Takisha Truss
Bayer Crop Science, Environmental Health
Alan White
Turf Systems, Inc.
Ashley Williams
TKXS
The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to measurably increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces in underserved areas across the country. To learn more about Project EverGreen’s mission and programs, or to get involved, visit the Project EverGreen website.