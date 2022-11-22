Project Evergreen calls for donations to help revitalize Detroit park

Project EverGreen plans to revitalize Gmeiner Park, a 10-acre park located in northwest Detroit as part of an ongoing multi-year project with the city of Detroit to update neighborhood parks, improve the environment and green space in the city and reduce blight.

The organization seeks donations to fully renovate the park. Once completed the park will include a 1/2-mile walking path, picnic areas, a playground, green space including mature trees and an improved baseball diamond. This campaign will help Project EverGreen add vital elements to finish the renovation including mature trees, an extended walking path, and educational materials that will help the community care for the park for years to come.

When completed, a renovated Gmeiner Park will provide more than 5,000 Detroit residents with access to neighborhood greenspace for recreation, play, and opportunities to gather.

Project EverGreen’s partners in this project include the City of Detroit, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Gilbert Family Foundation. Another organization with a unique mission, Re-Tree, will be donating mature trees that would otherwise be destroyed. These trees, usually donated from construction sites or landscaping projects, would have otherwise been destroyed or clear-cut, but will now have a new home at Gmeiner Park.

The campaign, which will run from Nov. 22 through Dec. 22, has set a goal to raise $50,000. If the goal is reached the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match that amount dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

To donate, visit here.