Project EverGreen gears up for National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week

|
(Graphic: Project Evergreen)
(Graphic: Project Evergreen)

Project EverGreen recognizes the week of June 23-29 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week. Military families often face challenges, including frequent relocations, long deployments, and the stress of having a loved one in service. Now in its 18th year, GreenCare for Troops has provided an estimated $20 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to 20,000 military families in need across the country since the program’s inception.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day.”

In the last year, the GreenCare for Troops program has seen a 13 percent increase in requests from military families for services.

“Please know this service you provide is so much bigger than I can ever say. This means the absolute world to me,” said Lori Donaldson, military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

If you can’t volunteer or don’t need program services, you can support the GreenCare for Troops initiative by joining the inaugural “You Move, We Mow Challenge“, in which participants will walk, run, bike or hike in support of deployed military families.

Register today to volunteer.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

More News
The Euless branch opened its doors in early February and recently celebrated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Senske Services)
Senske Services opens new location to serve Dallas market

Senske Services, No. 29 on the 2024 LM150 list, expanded into the Dallas/Ft. Worth market with the opening of a new location in Euless, Texas.Keep Reading

Previous Story
The Euless branch opened its doors in early February and recently celebrated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Senske Services)
Senske Services opens new location to serve Dallas market

Project EverGreen recognizes the week of June 23-29 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week, now in its 18th year.Keep Reading

Project EverGreen

Companies in the News: Updates from Project EverGreen, Takeuchi, Halstead Media and more

Nufarm renews sponsorship of Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops

Project EverGreen and partners renovate Raleigh’s Sanderford Road Park

Today's Green Industry News

Senske Services opens new location to serve Dallas market

Phil Harwood to host webinar on best practices when using snow subcontractors

People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from Harvest Landscape, WorkWave, Spring Green and more

To top
Skip to content