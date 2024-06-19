Project EverGreen gears up for National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week

Project EverGreen recognizes the week of June 23-29 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week. Military families often face challenges, including frequent relocations, long deployments, and the stress of having a loved one in service. Now in its 18th year, GreenCare for Troops has provided an estimated $20 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to 20,000 military families in need across the country since the program’s inception.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day.”

In the last year, the GreenCare for Troops program has seen a 13 percent increase in requests from military families for services.

“Please know this service you provide is so much bigger than I can ever say. This means the absolute world to me,” said Lori Donaldson, military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

If you can’t volunteer or don’t need program services, you can support the GreenCare for Troops initiative by joining the inaugural “You Move, We Mow Challenge“, in which participants will walk, run, bike or hike in support of deployed military families.

Register today to volunteer.