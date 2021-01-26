Project EverGreen recognizes SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week

Project EverGreen’s National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week, held Jan. 24-30, will spotlight the work being performed by hundreds of dedicated volunteers across the country. SnowCare for Troops provides complimentary snow and ice removal services and for the families of deployed military personnel.

Project EverGreen, along with program sponsor Boss Snowplow, has expanded the program to include health care professionals and first responders serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its eleventh year, SnowCare for Troops has evolved into more than just a service to clear driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice. It’s a lifeline for military families to help maintain their independence and for essential health care professionals to carry on their vital work.

“The need to assist military families, health care professionals and first responders serving overseas or on the front lines of the pandemic with snow removal services continues to grow, and SnowCare for Troops and the SnowCare for Troops Cares for Our Health Care Heroes initiatives will be there,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “With the continued support of our thousands of volunteers and our program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, it’s our mission to continue to grow the program and provide the support that many families need during these challenging times.”

SnowCare for Troops Cares for Our Health Care Heroes program expansion runs through April 1.

“Boss Snowplow continues its support of the SnowCare for Troops program because we have seen firsthand the impact it has on military families,” said Mark Klossner, director of marketing, Boss Snowplow. “We are grateful for our armed forces and the freedom we have because of their sacrifice. This is one way we can show our support and appreciation.”