Project EverGreen to host military fundraiser in September

Band Blitz VI, a fundraiser benefiting Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops and the Buffalo American Legion, will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Buffalo American Legion Post in Buffalo, Minn.

Band Blitz VI is sponsored by Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops initiative, which offers free lawn care and landscape services for families of deployed military personnel across the country. The Buffalo American Legion, co-sponsor of the event, will use proceeds from the concert to support the post’s ongoing activities to benefit military members.

“A military family has enough to worry about while a loved one is deployed in active service,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. Through GreenCare for Troops, professional lawn and landscape volunteers provide the gift of a well-maintained lawn and yard that provides physical, mental health and environmental benefits to military families serving our country. Proceeds from this terrific concert helps make those services possible.”

The event kicks off with the opening act, The Everett Smithson Band, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Headlining the event is Little Chicago. The band performs favorite tunes from Chicago, Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Grass Roots and more.

“The members of the Legion are pleased to partner with GreenCare for Troops to offer Buffalo and area residents a great night of music under the stars, while supporting the Legion’s ongoing efforts to help veteran military families,” noted Connie Herzog, a Buffalo Legion member and one of the event organizers. “We are excited to bring these two bands together and raise awareness of the importance of our military at home and abroad. We hope area residents come to the concert and show their support for our most deserving military families.”

Raffle tickets for lawn equipment will be available for sale at the show. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased in advance here or at the Buffalo (Minn.) American Legion.