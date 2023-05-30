Project EverGreen to host second golf classic fundrasier

Project EverGreen will host its second golf classic on Sept. 18 at Lochmere Golf Club in Cary, N.C.

Last year’s inaugural outing raised nearly $20,000 to support the organization’s goal to improve communities through increased access to healthy parks and green spaces.

“We are excited to again combine the passion our volunteers and donors have for golf and the great outdoors with supporting Project EverGreen’s mission to create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen.

The event starts at 11 a.m. All registrations receive 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, a post-round reception and gift bags. Registration is $125 per golfer. For a party of four, the cost is $500. The registration deadline is Sept. 8.

Visit the Golf Classic page on Project EverGreen’s website to register or secure a sponsorship for the event.