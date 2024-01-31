Project EverGreen welcomes new president, names full list of 2024 board of directors and officers

Project EverGreen appointed its 2024 officers and board of directors at the national non-profit’s annual meeting.

Scott Bills, CSFM will become the new president succeeding Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply, who will now serve as the immediate past president. Bills is president of New Jersey-based Sports Field Solutions and provides formal training to school grounds departments, parks maintenance departments and private sports organizations, to help them improve the safety, playability and appearance of their fields. For more than 10 years, Bills has taught courses for the Rutgers University Department of Continuing Education related to sports field construction, maintenance and park liability.

Beth Berry, vice president, Advanced Turf Solutions, will serve as vice president/president-elect. Berry is a seasoned service industry veteran, pioneering the customer experience in the lawn care industry at ChemLawn and progressing to the director of customer service at Scotts Lawn Service. Berry also sits on the boards of the National Association of Landscape Professionals, Women in Landscape Network and Indiana Professional Lawn and Landscape Association.

Fred Haskett of TrueWinds Consulting returns as secretary/treasurer.

“Project EverGreen is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals serving on our nationwide volunteer board,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our collaborative work reflects the importance of healthy parks and public green spaces that contribute to the overall environmental and well-being of our neighborhoods and communities.”

The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to measurably increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces through the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops initiatives.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 18th year in 2024 and over its tenure, it has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn, landscape and snow removal services and peace of mind to thousands of military families across the United States who are enduring a deployment.

Through its GreenCare for Communities projects, Project EverGreen and its partners have renovated community parks and public green spaces totaling more than 200 million square feet of green space.

2024 Project EverGreen Officers and Board of Directors

President: Scott A. Bills, Sports Field Solutions.

2024 Board of Directors