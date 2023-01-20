Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week to highlight work of volunteers

Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops program, now in its 13th year, provides complimentary snow and ice removal services and peace of mind for the families of deployed military personnel.

Together with program sponsor Boss Snowplow, Project EverGreen’s National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week, taking place Jan. 22-28, will spotlight and recognize the work being performed by volunteers across the country.

“The need to assist military families, who have a deployed family member, with snow removal services continues to grow and SnowCare for Troops will be there,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “With the ongoing and generous support of our thousands of volunteers and our program sponsor, Boss Snowplow, it’s our mission to continue to grow the program and provide the support that many families need during a deployment.”

Code said the program is a lifeline for military families in need to help maintain their independence. Professional contractors, groups and individuals volunteer their time and provide their own equipment and materials to clear the snow for military families in need.

“I was deployed, so I understand the peace of mind you get knowing your wife doesn’t have to make sure the driveway is plowed and the lawn is mowed,” says Derick Kimmell of Kimmell’s Premier Landscapes in Wooster, Ohio, who volunteers for both the SnowCare for Troops and GreenCare for Troops programs.

When combined with its sister program, GreenCare for Troops, Project EverGreen estimates it delivered $15 million in donated lawn, landscape and snow removal services.