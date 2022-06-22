As Phil Harwood, Landscape Management columnist and managing partner of Grow the Bench and Neil Glatt, managing partner and co-founder of Grow the Bench, kicked off their Snowfighters Institute Form For Sales, they sought to dispel the myth that some people are born for a career in sales and others are, well, destined to write about sales and sales educational sessions.

Instead Glatt and Harwood peeled back the layers of what makes a good salesperson to show there are many different types of salespeople — each with their own intrinsic motivations and needs.

The event, held at Ventrac’s Bridgeway Training Center in Orrville, Ohio, drew attendees from Kentucky, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Michigan for the two-day event. While the content focused on selling snow contracts, the heart of the presentation applied to all aspects of the green industry.

Glatt told attendees good salespeople need — above all other qualities — a strong will to sell.

“The better you understand their motivations, the better you can manage them and the better you can help them achieve their goals,” Glatt said of those in sales management roles.

He said the true key to a salesperson’s success is setting clear, defined goals.

Plan for sales

Harwood said it’s crucial for operations to plan sales more than three years out, more likely three-to-five years.

“If you’re signing contracts for three years, but only planning three years out, you don’t know where the business is going,” he said.

Sales planning includes what customer segments to grow and what types of certifications the operation needs for each service. From there, managers need to make decisions for each service and segment.

This is where sales goals come into play. Once an operation identifies areas and opportunities for sales growth, Glatt said salespeople should be involved in determining how to meet this sales goal.

“What specifically is your plan to accomplish this goal?” he asked.

For a commercial landscape maintenance account manager with a goal of hitting $100,000 in a year, what steps does this account manager need to take to get there, Harwood asked the attendees.

“Don’t waste your time doing numbers if you don’t have a plan,” Glatt said.

Harwood said his business had a goal for seasonal snow contracts and once his team hit that season number, “we knew that all our expenses were paid and after we hit that goal, we didn’t want any more seasonal contracts.”

Have a process

“Companies that have a formal sales process grow revenue by 18 percent,” Glatt said.

Formal sales processes, Glatt said, give operations repeatable results. Operations and managers know exactly what’s working — and what’s not. Formal sales processes are also scalable.

Harwood, though, said owners often struggle to follow those sales processes, but it’s critical the whole team sticks to the plan for consistency.

Attendee Edward Solomon, owner of Solomon’s Landscape and Design in Mauldin, S.C., said having a formal sales process helped his team increase their close rate by 28 percent.

Hit the target

Glatt and Harwood encouraged attendees to run SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) and PESTLE analyses to help identify each operation’s markets for growth. The PESTLE analysis identifies the political, economic, sociological, technological, legal and environmental factors a business operates within. These analyses help inform a company’s target marketing to highlight the operation’s key features and benefits and how those align with the markets earmarked for growth (or key accounts for growth).

“If goal setting is No. 1 for sales, then target markets is No. 2 in terms of success,” Glatt said.

Once an operation identifies its target market, it’s time to look to sales to build that growth.

“How are we positioning ourselves to be unique,” Harwood asked attendees.

Go for the no

Glatt said he loves the word “no” in sales. It doesn’t waste his time like a potential client who asks to think it over. Cold calling, he said, is a necessary evil in sales.

“You don’t have to like it, you just have to do it,” he said.

Glatt encouraged attendees to tailor messaging and the sales pitch to each individual client.

“There are sales that are lost because instead of going for a signature, the business went for a presentation,” he said. “When you give a presentation, it has to be contextual – answer their issues. Usually it’s canned and you have a potential to introduce things that aren’t welcomed.”

Glatt said this could be how long the operation has been in business or if the operation uses service providers.

Harwood and Glatt told attendees that it’s OK — and even encouraged — to ask potential clients about budgets. This can an opportunity to talk about the potential client’s pain points with a current provider and what solutions the operation may provide.

“You can ask if finding a solution is worth an increased investment over existing budget,” Glatt said. “You’re just trying to find the appetite for cost.”

Glatt encouraged attendees to highlight the new technologies or equipment to address pain points.

“I know you have X equipment; I’d love to see how that would work,” Glatt said, encouraging attendees to show off equipment that sets them apart to potential clients.