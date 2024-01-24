Pros share what you can change in 2024 to help your business grow

What is one change you plan to implement in 2024 to either continue growth or help your business grow?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“We hired two marketing and PR gurus in-house and let our 20-year marketing company go. We also got a new outside marketing company to ensure our lead generation picks up.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“We have hired our first employee experience director. This will allow us to further our mission to be the best landscape employer in Nebraska!”

Jerry McKay

McKay Landscape Lighting

Omaha, Neb.

“Have a point person to organize them based on priority and route. Sometimes service folks can bounce around without a plan.”

Industry Consultants

Neal Glatt

Grow The Bench

Boston, Mass.

“Working more closely with suppliers is allowing us to further expand our reach without overextending resources. Great partners fuel great businesses and our focus in 2024 is to be in better alignment with our existing and new colleagues to help everyone grow.”

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“We are going to keep hustling and making our own luck by prospecting and selling work. We teach our clients at the Grow Group the same mentality. No excuses!”

Phil Harwood

Tamarisk Business Advisors

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“A generous incentive compensation plan based on profit. ”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“The biggest need I see is for companies to relearn and retune how they sell; from the screening process to the sales and upselling process. Don’t take leads and clients for granted, and don’t rely on demand outstripping supply.”