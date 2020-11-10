Protect Your Winter Turf with Katana Turf Herbicide

A fall application of Katana Turf Herbicide lets you charge into winter with Poa annua under control. An innovative herbicide from PBI-Gordon Turf, Katana controls Poa annua plus other grassy and broadleaf weeds with post-emergence and some pre-emergence activity. Highly selective in bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, centipedegrass, buffalograsses, and seashore paspalum, with both foliar and root uptake, Katana controls a much broader spectrum of grassy and broadleaf weeds than other products of its type—especially in cooler temperatures!

Applied with your pre-emergent weed control, Katana controls Poa annua, tall fescue, clumpy ryegrass and more than 50 broadleaf and grassy weeds in non-overseeded warm-season turfgrass species.

Winter grassy weeds controlled*:

• Poa annua

• Ryegrass (annual & perennial varieties)

• Fescue

*See product label for application & timing

Winter broadleaf weeds controlled*:

• Henbit

• Chickweed

• Carolina geranium

• Lawn burweed

• Cudweed

• White clover

• Wild violet

• Dandelion

*See product label for application & timing

Use sites:

• Golf course fairways, roughs, and greens

• Non-residential turf areas such as:

o Industrial parks

o Tank farms

o Sod farms

o Seed farms

o Cemeteries

o Commercial turf

• Residential Spot Treatment

• Sports fields (professionally managed)

Application rates:

The use of a non-ionic surfactant is recommended with every application.

• Poa annua (annual bluegrass): 2.5 oz./acre

• Broadleaf weeds: 1.5 – 3.0 oz./acre*

*See label for weeds controlled and rates. Some difficult-to-control weeds may require multiple applications.

Katana is absorbed rapidly into the weed leaves and is translocated through the xylem and phloem, towards the meristematic zone. In this zone, Katana inhibits acetolactate synthase (or ALS), a key enzyme for branded chain amino acids. This, in turn, halts cell division and plant growth. Weed growth stops within hours of product application.

Symptoms progress from discoloration or chlorosis to necrosis. This progression typically takes three to six weeks to complete. The weather affects speed of control—warmer weather will produce faster action with actively growing weeds and turf. One inch of rainfall within three to six hours of application may result in reduced weed control or require reapplication.

Find more information on Katana here.