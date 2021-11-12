Quali-Pro: NEGATE® 37WG

One bottle. One acre.

Negate 37WG delivers long-lasting post-emergent control of over 35 tough-to-control grasses and broadleaf weeds. It is truly systemic and moves throughout the plant. Negate 37WG is a unique dual powered post-emergent Sulfonylurea herbicide for weed control in Bermudagrass and Zoysiagrass. Sulfonylurea herbicides are effective at low use rates (1-5% of other herbicides) making it a cost-effective choice. Negate provides the broadest spectrum of control within the ALS inhibitor class of chemistry, with a low-odor formulation that’s excellent for commercial and public applications.

Quali-Pro® is a leader in the development of innovative and post-patent formulations, offering professionals the industry’s widest array of active ingredients.

Follow link to learn more about Negate 37WG ►