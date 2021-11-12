Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Quali-Pro: NEGATE® 37WG

November 12, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Quali-Pro

Photo: Quali-Pro

One bottle. One acre.

Negate 37WG delivers long-lasting post-emergent control of over 35 tough-to-control grasses and broadleaf weeds. It is truly systemic and moves throughout the plant. Negate 37WG is a unique dual powered post-emergent Sulfonylurea herbicide for weed control in Bermudagrass and Zoysiagrass. Sulfonylurea herbicides are effective at low use rates (1-5% of other herbicides) making it a cost-effective choice. Negate provides the broadest spectrum of control within the ALS inhibitor class of chemistry, with a low-odor formulation that’s excellent for commercial and public applications.

Quali-Pro® is a leader in the development of innovative and post-patent formulations, offering professionals the industry’s widest array of active ingredients.

Follow link to learn more about Negate 37WG

Related Articles

Spring-Green Lawn Care: Stimulus Plan
MANTS: The Masterpiece of Trade Shows
Hunter Irrigation and FX Luminaire: Virtual Engagement Center
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment