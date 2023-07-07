Quali-Pro to rerelease its Nimitz Pro G granular nematicide

Quali-Pro will rerelease Nimitz Pro G, a nematicide that controls nematodes at all stages: eggs, larvae and adults.

According to the company, Nimitz Pro G increases root quality, turf quality, color, leaf density and sod tensile strength. According to Quali-Pro, a University of Florida split root study exhibited that Nimitz moved from the granule through the grass plant into a separate container of soil to deliver control of nematodes.

The granule nematicide will be available for purchase in a 40-pound pail. The company recommends applying Nimitz with a rotary spreader.