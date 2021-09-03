Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Quali-Pro’s Bifen I/T approved for spotted lanternfly control

September 3, 2021 -  By
Quali-Pro’s Bifen I/T is now approved for control of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). Quali-Pro has received approval for a Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Section 2ee recommendation, which allows the product to be used for control of the invasive pest.

(Photo: Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org)

Spotted lanternfly. (Photo: Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org)

Bifen I/T is labeled for use in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Michigan, Indiana and Massachusetts.

The allowed rates and use directions are included in the bulletin, which can be found online.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, spotted lanternfly causes serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants.

It was originally discovered in 2014 in Pennsylvania and has spread along the East Coast.

