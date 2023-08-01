Quiet Village Landscaping builds on Missouri presence, acquires Pioneer Lawn Care

Quiet Village Landscaping, a landscaping design/build company based in St. Louis, Mo., added Pioneer Lawn Care, a local lawn care company serving Kirkwood, Mo., and the surrounding areas for over 15 years. As part of this acquisition, the owner of Pioneer Lawn Care, Anthony Messner, will join the Quiet Village team on a part-time basis.

Pioneer Lawn Care offers residential and commercial maintenance, turf care and snow removal.

“We are thrilled to welcome the clients of Pioneer Lawn Care to the Quiet Village family,” said Dennis Evans, the owner of Quiet Village Landscaping. “With our extensive experience and expertise in landscaping design and construction, we are confident in our ability to provide expanded services to Pioneer Lawn Care clients while maintaining the personalized care they have come to expect.”

The recent acquisition follows the successful acquisition of another local landscaping company, Clayton Lawn Care, in 2022. With a team of highly skilled designers, horticulturists and construction professionals, Quiet Village Landscaping offers a comprehensive range of services, including landscape design and installation, hardscaping, water features, outdoor lighting and ongoing maintenance.