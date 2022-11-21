R.G.S. Landscape of Georgia joins Landscape Workshop

No. 39 on the 2022 LM150 list, Landscape Workshop of Birmingham, Ala., recently completed the acquisition of the landscape operations of R.G.S. Landscape of Dallas, Ga. R.G.S. Landscape provides landscape design and maintenance services for commercial and residential clients.

Royce Day, owner of R.G.S. Landscape will join Landscape Workshop as general manager for Landscape Workshop’s Northwest Atlanta operations. The company said Tim Christie will continue to oversee its Atlanta-area operations. R.G.S. Landscape employees can join the Landscape Workshop team with this move.

“I am excited to enter into this partnership with Landscape Workshop, where I have the unique opportunity to continue to care for my customers and employees while joining a growing team with an excellent reputation,” Day said.

The addition of R.G.S. Landscape follows acquisitions by Landscape Workshop including Bailey’s Lawn Care and Landscaping of Knoxville, Tenn., Southern Scape of Madison, Ala., GreenScape of Memphis, Tenn., A Cut Above Landscape Management of Columbus, Ga.

“We are thrilled to welcome the R.G.S. Landscape team into our existing Atlanta operations. Landscape Workshop’s continued acquisitive growth in the Atlanta market allows us to increase our service capabilities while expanding our service area,” said J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop. “Royce has dedicated more than 10 years to providing exceptional landscaping services to commercial clients throughout Northwest Georgia; we are committed to upholding his well-deserved reputation for superior quality and professional service. With Royce’s help, we will ensure a smooth transition for all new clients and employees alike.”