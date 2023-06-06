R Series line from RC Mowers features upgrades to replace former models

RC Mowers R Series is set to replace the older remote-operated robotic mowers.

The R-60, R-52 and R-44 replace the TK-60XP, TK-52XP and TK-44E. The upgraded features include improvements in first-pass yield with a larger deck opening, a design update with new materials for improved durability and upgrades to the camera optics and display unit.

“Landscaping contractors, public works departments, park systems and road departments can not only use the upgraded R Series to help them solve labor shortage issues, they can mow hazardous terrain safely as they improve working conditions and efficiency and capture previously out-of-reach niche revenue,” said Michael Brandt, chief executive officer for RC Mowers.

The updated product line is purpose-built for steep slopes – up to 50 degrees without a winch – and for extreme, hazardous terrain. It is engineered to provide performance in wet and muddy environments with thick vegetation such as canals, retention ponds, and embankments, and other specialty terrains like roadsides, containment berms and ditches.

“These new features promote our initiative to stay innovative while meeting the demands of our customer base,” Brandt said. “We made these improvements to the mowers to help our customers increase efficiency, reduce their labor concerns, keep their people safe and allow scalability and growth.”