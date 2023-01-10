Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Rachio offers new smart timer for efficient watering without in-ground system

January 10, 2023
The Rachio Smart Hose Timer connects via a smart valve to an outdoor faucet and a hose or drip system. (Photo: Rachio)

Rachio, a sustainable water use technology company, introduced the Rachio Smart Hose Timer, which features built-in weather intelligence that automatically adjusts watering schedules based on changes in weather and seasons and a patented, integrated flow meter.

The device connects an existing hose spigot to a hose and works with the free Rachio app, allowing users to quickly personalize and program multiple different watering schedules each day. Hyper-local weather tracking means the timer will automatically skip an individual watering based on real-time rain, and not the entire day’s schedule, ensuring that other runs aren’t unnecessarily skipped.

The Smart Hose Timer, which comes with the valve and Wi-Fi hub, will be available on the company’s website and retailers in March 2023 for an expected retail price of $99.

