Rachio survey shows value of smart sprinkler controllers

According to a survey of homeowners, Rachio found it helped U.S. homeowners save 50 billion gallons of water with its water-efficient controllers. In this survey of 1,076 U.S. homeowners, the company found one-third currently live with water restrictions due to drought conditions. One in five homeowners (20 percent) surveyed said they were unaware that many states have water restrictions today due to drought conditions in their region.

The EPA estimates that up to 50 percent of the water Americans use outdoors is wasted due to inefficient irrigation methods and systems.

“Our goal at Rachio is to continue to educate about the importance of smarter water conservation, which we believe leads to action,” Kim Sentovich, Rachio CEO, said. “While smart irrigation controllers are a key piece of the solution, we encourage people to make smart, sustainable decisions about their landscaping overall.”

