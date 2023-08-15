Rain Bird launches rotor with 105-foot radius for commercial turf

Rain Bird adds a new rotor series designed to make irrigating large commercial turf applications more efficient and cost-effective. According to the company, the 11000 Series provides excellent water distribution uniformity over a full 105-foot radius. This radius will make it possible to irrigate an area that’s 25 percent larger with 40 percent fewer heads than a traditional rotor solution. The 11000 Series Rotors also have an exposed diameter of just 2.7 inches.

The 11000 Series Rotor features a 30- to 345-degree, reversing, part-circle mode and a non-reversing, full-circle mode with an optional opposing nozzle for enhanced close-in watering, all in a single body. The 11000 Series Rotors come with nozzles pre-installed and technicians can adjust it with a standard screwdriver. The rotor will produce larger water droplets to guarantee maximum efficiency and uniform coverage, while the Seal-A-Matic check valve prevents wasteful low-head drainage.

The 11000 Series Rotor has a 1.5-inch ACME inlet, simplifying installation with swing joints if desired for flow and performance. Snap-ring access from the top of the rotor makes maintenance and adjustments faster and easier.