Rain Bird: R-VAN Rotary Nozzles

Rain Bird’s R-VAN multi-stream rotary nozzles have a list price that’s 37% less than the leading competitor – but their benefits don’t stop there. Offering coverage from 8’ to 24’, R-VANs feature a low precipitation rate that puts water down slowly to reduce wasteful run-off and damaging erosion. Nine different R-VAN models all have the same matched precipitation rate, so contractors can install any combination of R-VANs on the same zone. Additional features like tool-free adjustment and simple pull-up-to-flush maintenance save you time, labor and money.

Learn more here.