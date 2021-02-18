Rain Bird releases flow-indicating basket filters

Rain Bird has released a Flow-Indicating Basket Filter product line, designed to make irrigation systems easier to install and maintain by providing flow measurement, filtration and integrated pressure regulation in an all-in-one, compact solution.

“It’s important to monitor your irrigation system’s performance to ensure all areas are getting just the right amount of water,” said Whitney Braun, product manager for Rain Bird’s landscape drip division. “However, it can be challenging to discover and diagnose issues quickly, before they become real problems. Our new Flow-Indicating Basket Filter product line provides easy, visual monitoring of irrigation system changes over time.”

Ideal for drip systems, Rain Bird’s Flow-Indicating Basket Filters are designed to work with any residential or commercial irrigation system with a flow range of 3.0 gpm to 20 gpm (11,4 to 75,7 L/m). A dial at the top of the filter cap provides diagnostic information about the zone’s operation, saving time and simplifying maintenance.

During irrigation system installation, contractors can use the basket filter’s flow reading to simplify design and scheduling calculations. Then, by using the basket filter’s indicator bezel to mark that zone’s appropriate flow rate on the dial, they can also quickly diagnose any future maintenance issues, such as weeping valves, system blockages, leaks/excessive flow or a clogged filter. Cleaning the filter is fast and easy thanks to its unique upright design, which also prevents debris from entering the downstream line during routine maintenance.

Rain Bird’s Flow-Indicating Basket Filters are available in five models. There are three one-inch models – two with integrated 40 psi pressure regulation and one without. A fourth model is a full commercial control zone kit, including a one-inch Rain Bird PESB Valve, while a fifth model is a retrofit kit that makes it possible to upgrade existing Rain Bird Basket Filters by simply changing the filter and the cap. All five models provide flow measurement and filtration, with replacement stainless steel filters also available.

“By installing these new Flow-Indicating Basket Filters, irrigation professionals can determine when a system may need maintenance with just a quick glance at the filter’s dial,” said Braun. “As a result, they get additional control for better, faster troubleshooting, fewer callbacks and invaluable peace of mind.”