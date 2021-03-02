Rain Bird: Resources Mobile App

Download the new Rain Bird Resources mobile app, and you can quickly navigate to Rain Bird’s most current catalog, literature, design tools and more. The no-cost app does not require users to set up a login or password for quick access. A robust search function makes it easy to find specific information, and the app also caches key data for quick offline use out in the field. Bookmark your favorite pages for quick reference and easily share information from the app via email, text or social media. Download for free today from the Apple App Store or Google Play.