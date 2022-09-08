Rainbow Ecoscience adds non-glyphosate pre- and postemergent herbicide

Rainbow Ecoscience‘s Onmark is a new non-glyphosate herbicide. The company said Onmark provides control within days for broadleaf weeds, grassy weeds and sedges for up to three months.

Onmark combines active ingredients glufosinate for broad-spectrum control; ammonium nonanoate which is similar to pelargonic acid for enhanced speed and quick knockdown and imazethapyr for long-lasting weed control.

“After a controlled test, the results were really promising with this non-glyphosate product. I was super impressed by the speed of the burn down that occurred when I tested [Onmark]. 90 days later, I would probably venture to call it 98 to 99 percent weed control,” said Joe Ketterer, director of quality and efficiency with Ruppert Landscape.

Rainbow Ecoscience said it is ideal for driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, patios, weeds around HVACs, paved areas, playgrounds, mulched areas, rights-of-way, cart paths, industrial areas, fence rows and many other sites.

“When servicing customers like HOAs where the risk of property damage increases when using line trimmers, this product offers a nice alternative that’s a win-win for customers, homeowners and landscape contractors,” Ketterer said.

Onmark comes in a tip-and-pour gallon container and no additional surfactant or tank mixing with other products is required.