Rams Horn boots from Rocky offer pros comfort and safety
Nelsonville, Ohio-based Rocky touts its Rams Horn lace-to-toe boot as fitting for all style, safety and comfort needs.
The Rams Horn meets ASTM F2413 protective toe classification and electrical hazard standards and features an oil and slip-resisting rubber outsole for added stability.
The work boots come equipped with Rocky Rebound Comfort technology for energy return, a flexible direct attached PU midsole, and an EnergyBed LX Footbed with memory foam.
Additional features include:
- Light and flexible cement construction;
- Reflective highlights;
- Fiberglass shank;
- Composite toe; and
- Waterproof full grain leather.