Rams Horn boots from Rocky offer pros comfort and safety

Nelsonville, Ohio-based Rocky touts its Rams Horn lace-to-toe boot as fitting for all style, safety and comfort needs.

The Rams Horn meets ASTM F2413 protective toe classification and electrical hazard standards and features an oil and slip-resisting rubber outsole for added stability.

The work boots come equipped with Rocky Rebound Comfort technology for energy return, a flexible direct attached PU midsole, and an EnergyBed LX Footbed with memory foam.

Additional features include: