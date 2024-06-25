Razor Tracking reveals partnership integration with CNH

(Graphic: Razor Tracking)
(Graphic: Razor Tracking)

Case IH and New Holland customers can now see their support vehicles equipped with Razor Tracking devices in the same platform.

CNH partnered with Razor Tracking to develop an integrated system that would allow customers’ equipment and tracked assets to be viewed together in either the Razor Tracking platform or the platforms of CNH (AFS Connect for Case IH customers or MyPLM Connect for New Holland customers).

“This is all about making things easier for our customers,” said Dan Danford, precision technology partner manager from CNH. “By enabling our customers to make their Case IH and New Holland vehicles visible in Razor Tracking and then view all of their tracked assets in their connected platform, we’re helping them simplify their farm management demands.”

This integration allows Razor Tracking and CNH customers to monitor their equipment, service vehicles and non-powered equipment in either platform. In addition to seeing GPS location, Razor Tracking devices will also provide vehicle VIN, fuel remaining, hours, location pings, engine running, location history, heading and speed (when available).

“We are proud to be the preferred provider of a complete solution for CNH,” said Eric Mauch, managing partner of Razor Tracking. “Our devices are the perfect complement to any operation with CNH equipment.”

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

