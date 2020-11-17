Reading Truck Group acquires Rayside Truck & Trailer

Reading Truck Group has acquired Rayside Truck & Trailer (Rayside), based in West Palm Beach, Fla. Rayside is a regional work truck body, equipment, accessory and trailer upfitter and dealership. With the addition of Rayside, the number of Reading’s sites increases to 16 facilities nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome the Rayside team to the Reading Truck Group family,” said Alan Farash, president and COO of Reading Truck Group. “This strategic acquisition further establishes Reading as a nationwide manufacturer and upfitter of quality commercial truck bodies, equipment and services. Coupled with our most recent acquisition of Action Fabrication, the addition of Rayside allows Reading to better serve its customers located in the Southeast United States.”

Rayside President and Founder Charles Rayside said, “The combination of Rayside and Reading is a great fit. Joining Reading Truck Group will be beneficial to our team and our customers. Reading shares our vision and is focused on providing its customers with the highest quality trucks and services in the nation.”

Established in 1979, Rayside Truck and Trailer has built its reputation on quality workmanship and customer service. “The Southeast Florida location is what first attracted us to Rayside but it quickly became apparent that Rayside has much more to offer,” said Eric McNally, Reading Truck Group’s vice president of sales & marketing. “Their attention to detail and ‘customer first’ attitude is exactly what we look for in an acquisition and provides a solid base for Reading’s growth in South Florida.”