Reading Truck Group to feature Aluminum Classic II in upcoming webinar

Reading Truck Group, a truck equipment manufacturer, will feature the latest upgrades to its flagship aluminum service body, the Aluminum Classic II, in its next installment of the new “Driving What’s Next” webinar series on Oct. 22.

The understructure is engineered to support heavy loads and give the redesigned 108DW and the 132DW models the strength to increase payloads up to 19,500 pounds GVWR.

Reading’s experts will also cover in greater detail the Aluminum Classic II service body’s standard features, such as undercoating, acrylic e-coat primer and concealed hidden hinges.

“We understand our customers’ work extends far beyond paved roads and tidy job sites, which means our truck bodies need to be able to stand up in the harshest conditions,” said Eric McNally, vice president of sales at Reading Truck Group. “We’re very excited to showcase our latest, toughest aluminum service body and share some upcoming product enhancements.”

Distributors, fleet managers, dealers, media and anyone interested in Reading truck bodies are invited to visit the sign-up page to register for this one-hour webinar on Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ET). Attendees will have the chance to take part in a virtual product “walk-around” and engage directly with Reading’s product experts in an informative Q&A session.

Register here for the “Driving What’s Next” webinar.