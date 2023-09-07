Ready for snow? LMN’s CEO to host 6-part webinar to help you prepare

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 12-1 p.m. Eastern, Mark Bradley, industry veteran and CEO of LMN, will host a six-part, weekly webinar entitled “Snow Days: Build A Better Snow Business.”

Bradley will provide green industry business owners with the tools and workflow knowledge they need to succeed during the upcoming snow season. The webinars are free.

Sessions include:

Build a winning, repeatable sales process, Sept. 12: This session covers how to grow snow revenue, marketing tactics, outbound sales techniques and build a sales process.

Staff planning for success in snow, Sept. 19: This session covers how to grow your team, use job advertisements, train employees and create an onboarding and training process.

Profitable plans for equipment, labor and overhead, Sept. 26: This session covers equipment cost calculators, production rates, selecting the right equipment for the job and pricing.

Develop lucrative snow pricing systems, Oct. 3: This session covers how to price for snow growth, do estimating and pricing using templates and proven job-costing techniques.

Optimize snow operations and customer service, Oct. 10: This session covers how to track snow events and monitor crew progress live, immediately invoice customers and generate reports on material use and production.

Developing snow response plans for job sites, Oct. 17: This session covers how to minimize risk in snow business and how to create easily accessible response plans with the LMN customer portal, billing and crew apps.

To register for the event visit https://golmn.com/webinars/build-better-snow-removal-business-series-live-webinar-signup/. Recordings are available to registrants following each session.