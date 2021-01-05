Reams Sprinkler Supply, Irrigation Station join Heritage Landscape Supply Group

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquired Reams Sprinkler Supply and Irrigation Station. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Irrigation Station was founded in 1987 and operates a second location in Oklahoma City. Reams is a family-owned distributor of irrigation, outdoor lighting and other landscape products in Lincoln, Neb.

“In Reams, we gain a confident team of strong industry veterans who share similar cultural and operating philosophies to our other Heritage partner companies,” Matt McDermott, president of Heritage, said. “We have been eager to expand our footprint into the high-growth area of South Texas and Irrigation Station was at the top of our list as the preeminent platform in the market. We love partnering with family-led businesses that care deeply about their people and their customers. With several new branch openings already underway, we look forward to building on the combined strength of Heritage and Irrigation Station.”

Reams was founded in 1975 by the Bousquet family and is currently led by a third-generation family member, Bryce Bousquet. The company operates a network of eight branches across four states (Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri) and employs a team of more than 30 people.

Bryce Bousquet will continue to lead the company’s employee base under the Reams banner.

“We have closely followed the Heritage story since inception, but certainly were not a company that was for sale,” Bousquet said. “As more of our friends joined the Heritage family of companies over the years, we listened to their story and vision and began to see ourselves as complementary partners for future growth. We felt the timing today was paramount to ‘choose sides’ and partner with Heritage to accelerate the growth of our platform. I firmly believe that with Heritage’s resources, we have a unique opportunity to change our employees’ lives for the better. I look forward to contributing to the success of Heritage and building out the premier platform across the Midwest.”

The Burtch family, owners of Irrigation Station, along with the company’s sales and operations team will lead the business going forward and Heritage will continue to operate the locations under the Irrigation Station name.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Heritage family and staying on as owners in the company going forward,” Sam Burtch, managing partner of Irrigation Station, said. “We believe that this partnership is great for our customers, our suppliers, and will provide for even more growth and career opportunities for our employees going forward. We are proud of our history, but are also thrilled about the growth & expansion opportunities ahead across Texas and Oklahoma.”