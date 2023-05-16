Recent acquisition by Greenscape will expand reach in North Carolina’s triangle market

Greenscape, No. 146 on the 2022 LM150 list, based in Raleigh, N.C., acquired Wakefield Landscaping of Zebulon N.C.

Wakefield Landscaping is a family-owned and operated company that served the Research Triangle area for more than 40 years, offering a full range of landscape services including irrigation, tree removal, design/build, maintenance and more.

“We are delighted to welcome the Wakefield Landscaping team to the Greenscape family,” said Greenscape CEO Daniel Currin. “They share our values of customer satisfaction, professionalism and innovation. We look forward to working with them to continue to provide exceptional landscape solutions to our clients across the Triangle and beyond.”

Greenscape said this acquisition will enhance its presence and capabilities in the Research Triangle market. The company also said Wakefield Landscaping has a strong customer base that Greenscape will continue to serve.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished over the years and are pleased to join forces with Greenscape, a company that we respect and admire. We are confident that this partnership will benefit our customers, employees and vendors,” said Tommy Massey, president of Wakefield Landscaping. “We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and trust over the years. I am retiring after transitioning the business to Greenscape, but I know they all will be in good hands.”