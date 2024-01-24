Recommender: What engine(s) do you use on your mowers and why?

Tommy Thornton

President, Southern Eco-Scapes

“We run Gravely, Scag and Exmark mowers. Kawasaki engines are really good. They have a commercial-style cannister air filter, versus the plate-style air filter, that’s a big plus. A lot of it comes down to availability. And the dealers who are close by … we have good dealers who will have parts for us.

Our engines have around 2,300 hours. They have good air filters and a good life for the engine. We change the oil on schedule, every 150 to 175 hours. In the spring and summer when it gets really hot, we do it more often. If you keep regular maintenance on them, they won’t go down.”

Gabriel Compagna



Owner, Unbroken Lawn Care

“I’m rolling with Wright mowers because that’s what my dealer has. They have Kawasaki engines and I love them — they’re unstoppable. I’ve had issues with other engines, mainly with getting parts.

The Kawasaki, you can buy it and put it on a smaller frame. That’s great because gate sizes keep getting smaller and smaller. Plus, they’ll run forever. I usually change my oil every 100 hours and twice a year I change the hydraulics.”