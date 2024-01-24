Recommender: What is the No. 1 feature that contractors should look for in a drill/auger?

Joe Haynes

President, Little Beaver

Safety is the No. 1 aspect to keep in mind for earth drills and augers. Mechanical drills often have a centrifugal clutch to protect against jarring. For many hydraulic earth drills, a hydraulic pressure relief valve reduces the risk of exceeding the maximum pressure the drill can withstand. Little Beaver Earth Drills also feature a unique steel torque tube that transfers kick back away from the operator. With so many safety factors influencing what earth drill to use, talk to an expert like Little Beaver to learn what’s best for your business.

Brant Kukuk

Product manager, Ditch Witch

If you’re looking to up the ROI of your stand-on skid-steer, investing in attachments is a good place to start. Attachments enable a single machine to tackle a wider array of tasks on a job site or help operators easily transition between jobs in various industries. One attachment that is helping operators enhance operational efficiencies is the auger attachment for stand-on skid-steers.

Designed for landscapers, an auger attachment can help expedite the creation of holes, allowing operators to plant trees or install fence posts more quickly compared to hand-digging methods or relying on hand-held augers. By speeding up these tasks, operators can take on more jobs in a day, increasing their ROI. Auger attachments are available in a variety of bit styles and sizes which typically range from 6 to 36 inches.