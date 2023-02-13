Recommender: What is your favorite feature of your ride-on mower, and why?

Ron Gorz

COO, Semmer Landscape

Chicago

We use Scag Turf Tiger Zero-Turn riding mowers. We’ve been using Scag for over 20 years. We have 25 maintenance crews on the road each day, and 33 percent of our business is mowing. I like the Turf Tiger for its dependability, ease of mowing and generally the easily available parts and interchangeable parts. Our field staff likes them for their comfort and ergonomics.

Scott Lamon

President, Tynic Landscaping

Southwick, Mass.

We run three different Scag ride-ons — Turf Tiger, Cheetah and Tiger Cat. The seats have come a long way over the last 15 years. I find them almost to be as comfortable as my recliner at the house. And another important feature for us is the low center of gravity on the machines. They feel very safe on hills, and we have a lot here in the Northeast. There’s also a deck lift pedal on the right-hand side of the machine that the operator can use very easily and quickly without slowing down. They can raise the deck, travel over that hazard and keep going. So, they really help keep up productivity too.

Ron Vale

Head of Maintenance, Redwood Landscape

Cedar Lake, Ind.

Comfort. Ride-on mowers are great for our crews on larger commercial accounts. They add the comfort of being able to sit instead of standing for long shifts mowing some of the larger lawns we service. The technology for ride-on mowers has come a long way in terms of comfort. They help our crews be more productive because they’re less tired or sore after mowing a larger lawn as well.