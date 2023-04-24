Recommender: What is your top truck accessory for maintenance jobs?

Mike McCarron

Owner, ImageWorks Landscape Management

A major change that we made to our trucks this season was to use a spool rack holder with a built-in cutting knife. This style of rack can be wall mounted and it can handle up to a 5-pound spool of trimmer line. The knife is attached to the side of the holder and it’s simple to use for our crews as it cuts with a simple pull handle. To make sure our crews get the correct length of line, we have a mark on the wall inside of our trailer that’s the exact length needed for a size cut each time. It’s really simple and fast to use and it ensures we get the correct size every time we need it. It helps us save time because crews don’t have to go looking for a knife and/or wonder what length to cut at. It’s been a huge time saver for only $39.

Berry Strickland

President and CEO, Intracoastal Landscape Degisns

We recently bought a 2022 Dodge 5500 and we had a customized dump body put on it. It’s unique because not only does it dump in the back, it has three different ways of opening. We had this one built so both sides of the truck will do the same thing. That’s been a huge time-saver as far as loading and unloading since everything is hydraulic.

We bought the truck from a local Dodge dealership and they had the body sent elsewhere to have the dump modification installed. Along with that, we had high-definition cameras installed to help us with hooking up trailers.

Mirazim Mata

Operations Manager, The Greenery

It’s a unique truck accessory, but we utilize a DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone. Drones are a great way to quickly and easily survey a property. It allows you to gather important information about the size of the property and any potential issues you might run into that you’re not able to see from the ground. It’s also great to make more accurate estimates. This saves you time and money and allows you to take on more jobs in a shorter amount of time. Additionally, in less of a maintenance capacity, drones can provide unique marketing opportunities for your business. By using drones to capture aerial footage of your completed projects, you can create impressive marketing materials that will help you stand out from your competitors.