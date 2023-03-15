Recommender: What should pros know to select the correct filter cartridges for their needs?

Matthew Mikucki

Director of product marketing, SiteOne Landscape Supply

Filter cartridges are the key to success for high-performing and long-lasting irrigation systems, especially when dealing with less-than-ideal water sources or water conditions. Filtration reduces the cost of maintenance caused by dirty water, keeping emitters, nozzles and other equipment functioning as designed. Key areas to focus on when selecting a filter cartridge are minimum and maximum flow rates, the water source and seasonal factors such as algae or water turbidity, system pressure and the dimensions of the sprinkler nozzles or emitters. Manufacturers recommend that the filter porosity maintain a ratio of 1-5 for drip irrigation and 1-3 for sprinklers.

Larry Hall

Business development representative, Horizon Distributors

With drip irrigation becoming more prevalent, it is good to understand the importance of good filtration. One thing to know would be, what is the minimum mesh size required for your irrigation emission device? Larger emission devices can allow larger particles to pass through without clogging. Small emission devices will require a finer mesh. Generally, most drip emitters would require a minimum of 120 mesh. The larger the number, the finer the mesh. For example, a 200-mesh filter would capture more particles than a 20-mesh filter. The finer filters may require more frequent maintenance, however. Choose wisely.

Matt Jones

Franchise support and systems analyst, Conserva Irrigation

Irrigation professionals should look for filters with high filtration efficiency, easy maintenance, durability and compatibility with their existing irrigation system. Easy maintenance means easy cleaning or replacement of the filter element, minimizing downtime and maintenance costs. Durability is important due to its long-lasting use in harsh outdoor environments. Compatibility with the existing irrigation system ensures that the filter can be easily installed and integrated with minimal modifications. Be sure to choose the correct micron size based on the particle size of the target material to be filtered from the water and the orifice size of the equipment downstream.