Recommender: What’s your favorite irrigation controller and why do you like it?

Chad Sutton

Water Resource Manager, Gachina Landscape Management

Menlo Park, Calif.

My favorite controller to use is the WeatherTRAK OptiFlow XR from HydroPoint. I like it because it is an advanced flow management controller available in two-wire or conventional-wire configurations. It’s versatile and makes advanced flow programming easy. It optimizes how, when and where watering takes place by sharing multiple controllers’ schedules in the cloud. Hundreds of controllers can share information and receive daily instructions about irrigation. It respects your site’s maximum designed flow rates and water windows, so even during drought restrictions, sites can receive the maximum amount of water possible. All this technology amounts to healthier sites during times of water scarcity. The hardware is top-notch and even has a 10-year warranty. I highly recommend this controller.

Paul Schultz

Irrigation Resource Manager, Cagwin & Dorward

Petaluma, Calif.

I prefer the Weathermatic SmartLine Controller. It’s easy to install and program and has many advanced features. The controller is scalable when a customer is cost sensitive. With just the controller, if programmed based on a summer schedule and monthly percent adjustments set, it will adjust the run time minutes each month. The controller has a built-in wire continuity tester and valve-locating feature. With the weather sensor and select station details for plant, soil and irrigation type, the controller creates its own daily watering schedule for healthier plants and saves even more water. With a SmartLink Aircard (with or without flow sensor option) attached, users get email alerts for wiring, controller and even flow issues. Plus, downloadable reports.

Max Moreno

Vice President of Water Conservation, Harvest Landscape

Orange, Calif.

The HydroPoint WeatherTRAK Optiflow XR, for me, is hands down my favorite controller. Here in California, we are limited to specific watering cycles and watering days on top of the ever-increasing demand for efficient systems. The Optiflow XR is a game-changer by tackling the complex irrigation scheduling required when irrigating a system with multiple (points of connection), controllers, mainlines and valve zones. The unique scheduling engine helps a water manager properly irrigate a complex system by not exceeding the hydraulics of the irrigation system, all while irrigating efficiently on its own. This controller has saved me time and money, which is why it is my favorite controller.