Recovering a property after Hurricane Harvey

Location Sugar Land, Texas

Company Lawn Management Co.

In 2017, when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, the Sugar Creek on the Lake office complex received severe rain. “We had a year’s worth of rain in three days,” says Adam Purnell, branch manager at Lawn Management Co. (LMC).

The property was underwater for six days, he says. Due to flooding, the building closed for several months. LMC, a Houston-based commercial landscape maintenance firm, has maintained the Sugar Creek property for about six years.

Flooding and runoff damaged the property’s soil and plant material, while equipment used during recovery efforts compacted the soil. Aeration, composting, topdressing and the addition of organic matter revitalized the damaged soil.

A foreman and three crew members maintain the property on a weekly basis. The crew uses propane-powered Exmark mowers to manage the 24-acre property. Every year, LMC trims the property’s 500 trees in preparation for high winds during hurricane season. “It’s one of our favorite properties,” Purnell says. “We really like it, and we really enjoy working with the client.”

This project earned LMC a 2018 Silver Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.