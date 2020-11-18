Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Red, blue and green: What the 2020 U.S. election means for the landscape industry

November 18, 2020 -  By
0 Comments

Britt Wood, CEO, and Andrew Bray, vice president, Government Relations, of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), join LM Senior Editor Abby Hart to discuss the latest on the 2020 U.S. election and what the results could mean for the landscape industry.

Stay tuned for an upcoming interview with Wood and Bray on the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election in Georgia and how that will impact the industry, how NALP is preparing for 2021 and information on how you can stay in the know and get engaged with government issues.

