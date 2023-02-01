Redesigned 2023 Z-Spray Stand-On Spreader Sprayers

Z Turf Equipment has redesigned its Z-Spray line of zero-turn stand-on spreader sprayers for 2023. The new design places the operator between the drive wheels, with components placed low and centrally within the corrosion-resistant stainless-steel frame. A bi-directional boom springs both forward and back to avoid damage. A contoured operator pad and revised control layout provide increased comfort and economy of motion, while larger drive tires provide a smoother ride. The new machines are designed to only need annual maintenance, with just one grease point. Available in Junior, Mid and Max models.

