RedMax introduces new backpack blower

RedMax, an outdoor power equipment brand from Husqvarna, introduces a new blower, the EBZ8560, which, according to the company, passed a 4,000-hour durability test and generates 15 percent more blowing force than its predecessor, the EBZ8550.

The 15 percent increase in blowing force is made possible by the higher engine compression from the RedMax Strato-Charged two-stroke engine. Paired with the high-flow volute, the EBZ8560 produces 1,000 cfm of air volume at speeds of 220 mph at the nozzle.

The backpack blower also features cushioned straps and a ventilated back pad to reduce fatigue.

The RedMax EBZ8560 backpack blower is available at local dealerships.