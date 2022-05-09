Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


RedMax introduces new backpack blower

May 9, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
RedMax's new EBZ8560 backpack blower. (Photo: RedMax)

RedMax’s new EBZ8560 backpack blower. (Photo: RedMax)

RedMax, an outdoor power equipment brand from Husqvarna, introduces a new blower, the EBZ8560, which, according to the company, passed a 4,000-hour durability test and generates 15 percent more blowing force than its predecessor, the EBZ8550.

The 15 percent increase in blowing force is made possible by the higher engine compression from the RedMax Strato-Charged two-stroke engine. Paired with the high-flow volute, the EBZ8560 produces 1,000 cfm of air volume at speeds of 220 mph at the nozzle.

The backpack blower also features cushioned straps and a ventilated back pad to reduce fatigue.

The RedMax EBZ8560 backpack blower is available at local dealerships.

Related Articles

LM Gallery: April 2022
Worx announces new backpack leaf blower and self-propelled mower
Husqvarna recalls all-wheel drive robotic lawnmowers due to fire hazard
The 411 on string trimmer designs
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

Post a Comment