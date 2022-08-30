RedMax unveils two new articulating hedge trimmers

RedMax introduces two new articulating hedge trimmers: the SRTZ235 and LRTZ235. These trimmers, distinguished by short- and long-reach configurations include a longer blade length than previous models to easily trim hard-to-reach areas.

At 24 inches, the trimmers’ blade length allows lawn maintenance professionals to cut more in one pass and extends so the operator can reach hedges and shrubs without requiring a ladder or bending.

Operators can select from one of the trimmers’ ten locking positions to change the angle of the blade.

“Pro users who run the SRTZ235 and LRTZ235 will find the trimmers are lightweight, extremely versatile and offer large fuel capacity for more runtime in between refueling,” said Jack Easterly, Product Manager at RedMax.

The 21.6 fluid ounce fuel capacity of the SRTZ235 and LRTZ235 trimmers enables long running time, while the commercial-built gearbox allows users to quickly switch between cutting angles with a single pull-down motion. Easily accessible grease fittings make lubrication and maintenance a breeze.

SRTZ235 and LRTZ235 models feature extended-reach trimmers, placing blades further away from the users. Additionally, the trimmer’s articulating head can fold all the way to zero degrees for easier transport.