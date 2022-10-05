Registration for SiteOne’s Virtual University open

Professionals in the green industry hoping to learn how to stay ahead of industry trends and expand operational efficiency can register now for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Virtual University. The one-day event will cover business, irrigation, lighting, hardscaping, pest management, agronomics and more. CEU credits are available for select courses.

“SiteOne is dedicated to providing the tools and training to support professional development for green industry experts,” said Christina Moore, SiteOne senior events manager. “We’re excited to offer a one-day format this year to bring the industry together for education and networking. By registering, pros gain access to all content for 90 days after the event. That’s more than 40 on-demand courses they can learn from and share with their teams.”

The online training event takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and features a full day of educational courses and a supplier expo.

Attendees can tune in live to attend up to four educational courses, including two Spanish tracks, and participate in the virtual expo.

Individuals interested in attending can register at Siteone.com/events. The Virtual University is open to everyone, and SiteOne Partners Program points may be applied to cover the registration fee.