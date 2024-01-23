Registration open for conference that will share tips to create drought-resistant landscapes

Corpus Christi Water (CCW) will host a Xeriscape Symposium on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center. This year’s theme will be “30 Years of Xeriscape” and will focus on providing information to those interested in information on how to create beautiful, drought-resistant landscapes.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will welcome participants along with the COO of CCW, Drew Molly, P.E. Presenters for the conference will include Nueces County Master Gardeners, an irrigation specialist, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service and a landscape designer. Bill Alexander, KRIS-TV Meteorologist, will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

As a result of drought conditions experienced in the 1990s, the City began to educate the public on the practice of Xeriscape gardening as a technique to save water while still achieving an attractive landscape. The Xeriscape conference began in 1994 and continues to promote the use of drought-resistant and heat-tolerant plants in home and commercial landscape design.

To register for this free conference, visit here.