Registration open for conference that will share tips to create drought-resistant landscapes

January 23, 2024 -  By
0 Comments

Corpus Christi Water (CCW) will host a Xeriscape Symposium on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center. This year’s theme will be “30 Years of Xeriscape” and will focus on providing information to those interested in information on how to create beautiful, drought-resistant landscapes.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will welcome participants along with the COO of CCW, Drew Molly, P.E. Presenters for the conference will include Nueces County Master Gardeners, an irrigation specialist, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service and a landscape designer. Bill Alexander, KRIS-TV Meteorologist, will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

As a result of drought conditions experienced in the 1990s, the City began to educate the public on the practice of Xeriscape gardening as a technique to save water while still achieving an attractive landscape. The Xeriscape conference began in 1994 and continues to promote the use of drought-resistant and heat-tolerant plants in home and commercial landscape design.

To register for this free conference, visit here.

Related Articles

Drought forces water use restrictions in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
Locked in a drought California takes drastic measures to slash water use
Communities introduce new water ordinances hoping to combat drought
Max Moreno offers solutions to conserve water in the wake of new restrictions
This article is tagged with and posted in Events, Irrigation+Water Management

Post a Comment