Registration open for NALP’s Elevate 2024 in North Carolina

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) opened registration for its annual conference and expo, Elevate. The event will take place Nov. 3-6 in Charlotte, N.C.

Elevate provides a platform for industry leaders, innovators and up-and-coming professionals to share knowledge and network. This year’s event features educational sessions with keynote speakers, including AI innovator Noelle Russell, best-selling author Shawn Achor, and ESPN reporter and mental health advocate Lauren Sisler. Additionally, attendees will also be able to explore the latest technology and equipment at the show.

One of the highlights of this year’s conference is the debut of the NALP Women’s Forum, a pre-conference event designed to connect and inspire women in the landscape industry.

“We are thrilled to bring Elevate to Charlotte and to debut the NALP Women’s Forum this year,” said Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “Elevate is more than a conference; it’s a community where landscape professionals come together to learn, grow and inspire one another.”

Registration for Elevate is now open, with the best prices available through July 1. Companies bringing 10 or more attendees receive 10 percent off the lowest registration rates.

To learn more about the conference and to secure your spot, visit here.