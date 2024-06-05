Registration open for NALP’s Elevate 2024 in North Carolina

|
Logo: National Association of Landscape Professionals
Logo: National Association of Landscape Professionals

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) opened registration for its annual conference and expo, Elevate. The event will take place Nov. 3-6 in Charlotte, N.C.

Elevate provides a platform for industry leaders, innovators and up-and-coming professionals to share knowledge and network. This year’s event features educational sessions with keynote speakers, including AI innovator Noelle Russell, best-selling author Shawn Achor, and ESPN reporter and mental health advocate Lauren Sisler. Additionally, attendees will also be able to explore the latest technology and equipment at the show.

One of the highlights of this year’s conference is the debut of the NALP Women’s Forum, a pre-conference event designed to connect and inspire women in the landscape industry.

“We are thrilled to bring Elevate to Charlotte and to debut the NALP Women’s Forum this year,” said Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “Elevate is more than a conference; it’s a community where landscape professionals come together to learn, grow and inspire one another.”

Registration for Elevate is now open, with the best prices available through July 1. Companies bringing 10 or more attendees receive 10 percent off the lowest registration rates.

To learn more about the conference and to secure your spot, visit here.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

More News
(Photo: Bobcat)
Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Weed Man, Dewalt and more

Catch up on the latest updates from Bobcat, Weed Man, Dewalt and more.Keep Reading

Next Story
(Photo: Bobcat)
Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Weed Man, Dewalt and more

The National Association of Landscape Professionals opened registration for its annual conference and expo, Elevate.Keep Reading

Elevate

Seth’s Cut: Feel-good hit of the summer

LM Gallery: October 2023

The ins and outs of Oso’s 21-inch commercial electric smart lawnmower

Today's Green Industry News

Registration open for NALP’s Elevate 2024 in North Carolina

Entries for 2024 HNA Awards now open

Landscape Management rakes in industry-leading 16 awards

To top
Skip to content