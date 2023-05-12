Registration opens for the NALP’s 2023 Renewal and Remembrance volunteer event

Volunteers will complete projects including topdressing turf, restoring irrigation, installing lightning protection on designated trees and various landscape and hardscape projects.

The Children’s Program: Children of volunteers will be invited to participate in activities specifically designed for them. There needs to be one parent/legal guardian present for a child to participate in the program. Parent/legal guardian cannot work on a project elsewhere.

Only working volunteers can attend the Renewal and Remembrance event at ANC due to capacity restrictions.

The number of participants at Arlington National Cemetery will be limited and based on the need for each project. Volunteers not assigned to projects at ANC will be assigned to the projects on the National Mall.

In partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, NALP will also have a number of projects for volunteers at the Washington Monument. At the Washington Monument, volunteers will complete projects including adding woodchips, seeding and planting. The Children’s Program will also be available for the projects at the Washington Monument.