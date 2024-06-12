Registration opens for the NALP’s 2024 Renewal and Remembrance volunteer event

The National Association of Landscape Professionals‘ (NALP) 28th annual Renewal and Remembrance volunteer service event will take place on July 15.

For nearly three decades, the event has brought together landscape and lawn care professionals from across the country to honor America’s heroes by beautifying the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. More recently, the event has also included a project on the National Mall.

This year, Renewal and Remembrance, powered by Stanley Black & Decker, will once again see landscape specialists volunteering their time and expertise to enhance the cemetery’s landscape through specific tasks like applying lime and cultivating soil, planting flowers, installing new trees, tree rings and lightning protection for existing trees, upgrading irrigation systems and installing various hardscape projects.

In addition to their work at Arlington National Cemetery, NALP volunteers will tackle a significant landscaping project at the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in partnership with the National Park Service, installing nearly 10,000 plants. The landscaping will include resilient plant selections, including Nellie Stevens Holly, Mondo Grass, Hellebores, Liriope and Switchgrass.

“Renewal & Remembrance is a powerful opportunity to give back to our nation’s veterans,” said Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “Many landscape professionals are veterans, so these opportunities to give back to our military community by caring for memorial green spaces is especially important.”

There is no fee to participate, but the NALP invites volunteers to join us for the dinner on Sunday evening, July 14, at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center. There is a $100 per person fee for the dinner. Click here to learn more and register for the event.